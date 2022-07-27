Brendan Fraser appears unrecognizable to play a 272kg man in the movie “The Whale”; see the photo

Back in style! Brendan Fraser has undergone quite a makeover for his new movie, “The Whale.” The feature, directed by Darren Aronofsky – the same director of the controversial “Mother!”, with Jennifer Lawrence – had its first images released by the production company A24 this Tuesday (26). The role marks a major comeback for the actor, in his first leading role since 2013’s “A Hunt” action project.

“It’s going to be something you’ve never seen before”said about his character to Unilad in 2021. “That’s really all I can tell you… The wardrobe and the costumes were extensive, seamless, complicated,” added. “This is certainly a far cry from anything I’ve ever done, but not [estou tentando parecer] mysterious… I know it will make a lasting impression,” concluded the actor, who used a prosthetic costume to change his appearance. See the first image released:

In the story, the star of the classic “The Mummy” plays a reclusive English teacher who suffers from severe obesity, weighing 272 kg, as he tries to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption. The young woman will be played by “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink. The Walking Dead’s Samantha Morton, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins are also part of the cast.

Continue after Advertising

The film is based on the award-winning play written by Samuel D. Hunter, from 2012. Last year, the author told Deadline what his expectations were with the production. “Adapting my play into a screenplay was a real labor of love for me”he said. “This story is deeply personal and I am so grateful to have the chance to reach a wider audience. I’ve been a fan of Darren’s since I saw ‘Requiem for a Dream’ when I was a freshman in college writing my first plays, and I’m so grateful that he’s bringing his unique talent and vision to this film.”said the screenwriter.

“The Whale” will be Aronofsky’s first film since 2017 and will bring back his partnership with cinematographer Matthew Libatique, who also filmed Olivia Wilde’s Venice premiere, “Don’t Worry Darling.” The director is still responsible for “Black Swan”, which gave Natalie Portman the Oscar for Best Actress.

In addition to the psychological drama, Fraser is slated to star in Martin Scorsese’s original Apple western “Killers of the Flower Moon” and will appear as Firefly in “Batgirl” on HBO Max.

Continue after Advertising

Production company A24 has also presented other films for the 79th Venice Film Festival, which will be held from August 31 to September 10, including Ti West’s “Perl”, “Pearl”, and “The Eternal Daughter”, by Joanna Hogg, starring Tilda Swinton.