Brendan Fraser, from ‘The Mummy’, returns to theaters with 272 kg in new film by Darren Aronofsky

The actor Brendan Fraser53, will return to movie theaters as the star of the movie ‘The Whale‘ (‘The Whale’, in literal translation). Directed by Darren Aronofskythe film is slated for a worldwide release on September 2.

Brendan will play Charlie, an English teacher who suffers from severe obesity — he will be 272 kilos — and that he faces difficulties in the relationship with his teenage daughter, with whom he will try to reconnect. The film also features performances by Sadie Sink, Max from the series ‘Stranger Things’, and Ty Simpkins, who played Gray in ‘Jurassic World’.

Read too

About the movie

‘The Whale’ is Darren Aronofsky’s new bet after the controversial ‘Mother!’ (2017), starring Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem.

According to the Splash column, from the wowthe film is set to be released during this year’s Venice Film Festival, which is due to take place between August 31 and September 10.

In the psychological drama sheet, there is also Matthew Libatique, who filmed all of Aronofsky’s productions, except for ‘The Wrestler’.

“It’s going to be like something you’ve never seen before. The wardrobe and wardrobe were extensive, seamless, heavy. This is certainly a far cry from anything I’ve ever done. I know it’s going to make a lasting impression,” Fraser said. .

Return to screens

Brendan Fraser is known worldwide for having played Rick O’Connell in ‘The Mummy’ saga. He also played George in ‘George, King of the Forest’.

The American actor has not had a leading role on screen since 2013, with the movie ‘The Hunt’.