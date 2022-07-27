Brendan Fraser Gains Nearly 500 Pounds in New Darren Aronofsky Movie

Ready for Brendan Fraser’s big comeback? This Tuesday (26) an image was released by A24 giving fans a preview of what to expect from “The Whale”from director Darren Aronofsky, with Fraser playing a 500-pound, middle-aged man struggling to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter.

In addition to being the production that marks the return of Fraser as a protagonist in cinemas, the feature will also be Aronofsky’s first project since “Mother!”, a controversial drama that at the time of its release divided critics and moviegoers.

Along with the preview, A24 revealed that the film will premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival, a 12-day event that runs from August 31 to September 10.

Premiering at the 79th Venice Film Festival 🇮🇹• Darren Aronofsky’s THE WHALE starring Brendan Fraser and Sadie Sink• Joanna Hogg’s THE ETERNAL DAUGHTER starring Tilda Swinton• Ti West’s PEARL starring Mia Goth pic.twitter.com/AxlAbhWDRo — A24 (@A24) July 26, 2022

In the cast we still have Sadie Sink, Max from “Stranger Things”, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins. Aronofsky resumes his long-standing partnership with cinematographer Matthew Libatique, who, in addition to the project with Aronofsky, also filmed the feature that will make Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut in Venice, “Don’t Worry Darling”, whose trailer was released this week. week (watch here). Libatique has shot all of Aronofsky’s films to date, except “The Wrestler”, whose post was held by Maryse Alberti.

About the production, Fraser revealed in an interview last year that “It’s going to be like something you’ve never seen before.” “That’s all I can tell you… The wardrobe and wardrobe were extensive, seamless, heavy. This is certainly a far cry from anything I’ve ever done without modesty… I know it’s going to make a lasting impression.” , he said.

“The Whale” is Fraser’s first starring role since 2013, when he played Jack Damson in “The Hunt.” After Aronofsky’s feature, Fraser is set to star in Martin Scorsese’s Apple western “Killers of the Flower Moon” and play the villainous Garfield Lynns/Firefly in DC’s “Batgirl,” which arrives on HBO Max later this year.