“Bullet Train: Bala Train”: win invitations to the previews – Contests

In “Bullet Train: Bullet Train”Brad Pitt is Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to calmly do his job after too many missions have derailed.

Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the world – all with related but contradictory goals – on the fastest train on the planet… and he has to find a way out.

From Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, the end of the line is just the beginning of an exciting, non-stop journey through modern Japan.

A movie still with Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Bad Bunny, Zazie Beetz, Logan Lerman, Karen Fukuhara, Masi Oka and Sandra Bullock.

AUGUST 4 IN CINEMA

