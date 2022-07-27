CBV warns national team coach who pushed player | volleyball

– Coach Hylmer Dias received a formal warning for misconduct. CBV reaffirms that it works incessantly for an environment guided by ethics and respect, and free from any type of violence or prejudice-disclosed the entity in an official note.

The video published by the website “o Tempo” shows the harsh attitude of the coach with the athlete during the game between Brazil and Puerto Rico, for the Pan-American Cup under-19, held in Tulsa, in the United States. The team finished the competition in second place, after losing the final to the United States by 3 sets to 0.

Shortly after the game, in the face of the repercussion on social networks, Hylmer defended himself in a post published on his personal profile and said he had not assaulted the young woman.