Cellphone explodes as man used WhatsApp in India

In a new incident involving a smartphone explosion, an OPPO Reno 2 user says the device caught fire by itself while he was using WhatsApp. The case took place in the city of Bengaluru, India.

According to the man identified as “Vamshi” on Twitter, the case happened earlier this month and the device was not even charging when it started to heat up and smoke.

As soon as the scare passed, the man decided to contact OPPO India in search of knowing the reason behind the accident and getting some compensation or even a new smartphone.