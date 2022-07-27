Check out the 5 most likely directors for Secret Wars

Over the past weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios surprised everyone by announcing the next two Avengers movies. Yes, at once the studious announced the 5th and 6th films of the team.

And they will debut in the same year: in May 2025 premiere Avengers: Kang Dynastyand six months later, in November, it hits theaters Avengers: Secret Warsthe end of the Multiverse Saga.

Marvel is preparing the team’s next two films in the same way it prepared Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgamebut this time with a very significant difference.

Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios, had already confirmed that Avengers 5 and 6 no would be commanded by the Russo Brothers, the directors of infinity war and Ultimatum. And today we had more news.

Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringswas confirmed in the direction of Avengers: Kang Dynastyleaving now only the doubt of who will command Avengers 6, Secret Wars.

Like Destin, the bet is that the director will be someone Marvel Studios has worked with before, and here we list the FIVE most likely options, plus a bonus at the end. Follow below:

5. PEYTON REED

Peyton Reed is the director of the Ant-Man franchise, which in February of next year concludes its trilogy with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. And the director has already claimed he would like to continue working with Marvel, having previously even campaigned to direct the reboot. Fantastic Four.

Quantumania will also feature Kang (Jonathan Majors) as one of its main threats, a villain that will be featured in upcoming Avengers movies. Does that bring the director a little closer to the spot?

4. NIA DACOSTA

Nia DaCosta, who recently directed The Legend of Candymanis also the director of captain marvel 2which hits theaters in July 2023. Recent rumors claim it is a large-scale film, having been compared a sort of Avengers with Star Wars.

If Nia succeeds in commanding this great adventure, Marvel may look to the director as a good option to command the next Avengers 6, a film that will certainly feature the heroines of the marvels.

3. SAM RAMI

One of the masters of superhero movies. Director responsible for the original Spider-Man trilogy, Sam Raimi recently returned to the Marvel Universe with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhich may have divided fans but pleased Kevin Feige immensely.

Recently, it was revealed that Feige is looking for a director of Raimi’s caliber to direct the Fantastic Four reboot, someone experienced and who doesn’t need the producer’s presence on the film sets, as was the experience with Doctor Strange 2.

Someone with steady hands must also be needed to command Avengers: Secret Wars, and Sam Raimi has already embraced the multiverse, including having already said that he would like to bring back Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man. Will it be?

2. JON FAVREAU

Jon Favreau Simply Started The Marvel Cinematic Universe With Iron Man. It was the best possible start, and soon afterward the director also returned to Iron man 2 and later remained an executive producer on all of the Avengers films.

Jon has also continued to bring Happy Hogan to life in the films, still staying very connected to the Marvel Universe. Today, however, he is also linked to the Star Wars universe on Disney+, being responsible for most TV series. But nothing that completely rules out his return to Marvel.

1. JON WATTS

Jon Watts was the one who directed the entire Spider-Man trilogy starring Tom Holland, films well-accepted by critics and which also became big box office successes, with Spider-Man: No Return Home being the 6th highest grossing in history and the third highest for Marvel, behind only infinity war and Ultimatum.

The director was later announced in the Fantastic Four reboot, which he left the direction of claiming he needed to take a break from hero movies after being immersed for so long in the Spider-Man universe.

But Marvel and Kevin Feige love the director, and closing the Multiverse Saga could be a challenge that interests Jon Watts and makes him return to this universe.

BONUS: KATE HERRON

Kate Herron directed all six episodes of Loki, for many fans the best series from Marvel Studios for Disney+. However, interestingly, the director announced that she would not be returning for the second season of the series.

But also in her announcement, Kate claimed that she would like to find a new project to collaborate with Marvel in the future, and already having her experience with the multiverse, the director could be a good option for her. Avengers 6.

The last adventure of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes was in Avengers: Endgame is the twenty-second film from Marvel Studios, released in April 2019. It held the record for the highest grossing in cinema history in 2019, until it lost the post again to avatar in 2021. Records aside, the film ended The Infinity Sagaand became the end of an era: the first generation of the MCU that started with the first Iron Man (2008).

The film was once again written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. In the midst of an epic cast, it was marked the last time we saw the original Six Avengers on screen: Robert Downey Jr; Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans. Currently, the film is available here in Brazil on Disney+!

