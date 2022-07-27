Check out the list of 36 malicious apps identified on Android

Russian company Doctor Web has identified 36 malicious apps available on the Google Play Store for devices. The apps had over 10 million downloads and contained adware and malware. The main categories of these malicious apps are system optimization, photo editing, wallpapers, keyboard and call customization.

These softwares aim to steal social media accounts, show the user intrusive advertisements and subscribe them to premium services. Usually these apps ask for permission to override other apps. When installed, the application icon will be hidden and replaced with an icon similar to the default system setup program.

publicity

Read more:

Below is a list of 36 apps that contain some type of malware or adware. The recommendation is that if you have any of them on your Android device, uninstall them as soon as possible.

Two malicious apps still available on the Google Play Store. Image: Reproduction/ Bleeping Computer

Photo Editor: Beauty Filter (gb.artfilter.tenvarnist)

Photo Editor: Retouch and Crop (de.nineergysh.quickarttwo)

Photo Editor: Art Filters (gb.painnt.moonlightingnine)

Photo Editor – Design Creator (gb.twentynine.redaktoridea)

Photo editor and background eraser (de.photoground.twentysixshot)

Photo editor and exif (de.xnano.photoexifeditorine)

Photo Editor – Filter Effects (de.hitopgop.sixtyeightgx)

Photo filters and effects (from.sixtyonecollice.cameraroll)

Photo Editor: Blur Image (de.instgang.fiftyggfife)

Photo editor: Cut, Paste (de.fiftyninecamera.rollredactor)

Emoji Keyboard: Stickers and GIF (gb.crazykey.sevenboard)

Neon Theme Keyboard (com.neonthemekeyboard.app)

Neon Theme – Android Keyboard (com.androidneonkeyboard.app)

Cashe Cleaner (com.cachecleanereasytool.app)

Fancy loading (com.fancyanimatedbattery.app)

FastCleaner: Cashe Cleaner (com.fastcleanercashecleaner.app)

Call Skins – Call Themes (com.rockskinthemes.app)

Funny caller (com.funnycallercustomtheme.app)

CallMe Phone Themes (com.callercallwallpaper.app)

InCall: Contact Background (com.mycallcustomcallscrean.app)

MyCall – Call Personalization (com.mycallcallpersonalization.app)

Caller Theme (com.caller.theme.slow)

Caller Theme (com.callertheme.firstref)

Funny Wallpapers – Live Screen (com.funnywallpapaerslive.app)

4K auto wallpaper changer (de.andromo.ssfiftylivesixcc)

NewScrean: 4D wallpapers (com.newscrean4dwallpapers.app)

Stock wallpapers and backgrounds (de.stockeighty.onewallpapers)

Notes – Reminders and Lists (com.notesreminderslists.app)

4K professional camera

Online chat

heart emoji stickers

Clue – Cartoon photo effect

Poco Launcher

Water Reminder – Tracker & Reminder

Yoga – from beginner to advanced

YouToon – AI cartoon effect

Via: Bleeping Computer

Image: rafapress/ Shutterstock.