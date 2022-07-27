Check out this week’s Cine Center São Roque Program (28/07 to 03/08)

Cine Center São Roque released this week its film schedule, which will begin this Thursday (28) and will be maintained until August 3rd. The cinema is located on the 2nd floor of São Roque Shopping Center, which is at Rua Germano Negrini, 150 – Centro. Check out the upcoming films below.





DC LIGA DOS SUPERPETS – DUBBED / FREE CENSORSHIP – EVERY DAY 2D SESSIONS: 15:00 / 17:00 / 19:00





DC Super Pets follows Krypto the Superdog and Superman, inseparable friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped by Lex Luthor, Krypto forms a team of pets that have been given superpowers: a dog named Ace, who becomes super-strong and indestructible; a pig named PB, which can grow to giant size; a turtle named Merton, who becomes super-fast; and a squirrel named Chip, who gains electrical powers. He must convince the shelter pack to harness his own newfound powers and help him rescue the Super Heroes – and so Krypto creates the league of Super Pets. ACTION/ADVENTURE





MINIONS 2: THE ORIGIN OF GRU – DUBBED / FREE CENSORSHIP – EVERYDAY 3D SESSION: 3:15 pm





Minions 2: Origin of Gru is the continuation of the adventures of the Minions, and this time, they help a Gru as a child, discovering how to be a villain. In the 1970s, Gru is growing up in the suburbs. A fan of a group of supervillains known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. Fortunately, he gets support from his loyal followers, the Minions. Together, they exercise their skills as they build their first lair, try out their first weapons, and carry out their first missions. When the Vicious 6 oust their leader – the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles – Gru participates in an interview to become their newest member. The interview doesn’t go well, and it only gets worse after Gru overcomes them and suddenly, the boy finds himself as the evil group’s mortal enemy. Gru will turn to an unlikely source of guidance, Wild Knuckles himself, and find that even supervillains need a little help from their friends. ACTION/COMEDY





THE BLACK PHONE – DUBBED – EVERYDAY 2D SESSIONS: 17:00 / 21:15





In The Black Telephone in 1978, a series of kidnappings are taking place in the city of Denver. Ethan Hawke plays the “Grabbler”, a serial killer who has his target children in the neighborhood. Finney Shaw, a 13 year old boy, is kidnapped. the boy wakes up in a basement, where there is only a bed and a black telephone on one of the walls. When the device rings, the boy can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims, and they try to prevent Finney from suffering the same fate. Meanwhile, his sister Gwen has dreams that indicate where he might be and races against time to try to help Detectives Wright and Miller help their brother, only for it to be in vain. Finney continues to make attempts to escape that only fail, until one of the serial killer’s victims talks about a plan that could finally lead Finney to freedom. SUSPENSE/TERROR





THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER – DUBBED – EVERYDAY 3D SESSION: 19:00





Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth solo adventure of Thor, a Marvel character. The upcoming superhero movie is intended to be the direct sequel to Thor: Ragnarok and the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film, in addition to representing the events of Thor: Ragnarok, promotes the return of Jane Foster, who becomes the female version of Thor. The Guardians of the Galaxy will play an important role in the story, bringing adventures that can make the son of Odin question his role as God of Thunder, needing to count on the support of great allies like Valkyrie and Korg to face his struggles. The film still features Gorr – being the main villain of the narrative – and Zeus. ACTION/ADVENTURE with Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale





ELVIS – DUBBED – EVERYDAY 2D SESSION: 21:00





The Elvis Presley biopic will follow decades of the artist’s life and rise to fame, starting with the singer’s relationship with his controlling manager “Colonel” Tom Parker. The story delves into the dynamic between the singer and his manager for more than 20 years in partnership, using the ever-evolving US landscape and Elvis’ loss of innocence over the years as a singer. In the midst of his journey and career, Elvis will meet Priscilla Presley, the source of his inspiration and one of the most important people in his life. DRAMA/ADVENTURE









COMING SOON





BULLET TRAIN





In Bullet Train, Ladybug is an unlucky assassin, determined to do his job peacefully after too many missions go off the rails. Nearly giving up on his career, he is recruited by Maria Beetle to collect a suitcase on a bullet train going from Tokyo to Morioka. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the world – all with connected but conflicting objectives. On board are fellow assassins Kimura, Prince, Tangerine and Lemon. On the world’s fastest train – one of Japan’s Shinkansen bullet trains – Ladybug comes under threat with a bomb that will automatically explode if the train slows below 80 kilometers per hour unless a ransom is paid. And he needs to figure out how to get out. ACTION/ADVENTURE with Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock











