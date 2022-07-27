China’s harsh warning about US House Speaker’s visit to Taiwan

  • Sam Cabral
  • From BBC News in Washington

Nancy Pelosi

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Nancy Pelosi is set to retire later this year

An alleged plan by Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives (equivalent to the House of Representatives in Brazil), to visit Taiwan angered China and created a geopolitical headache for the White House. How big is this problem?

China has warned that there will be “serious consequences” if Pelosi does make the visit. Second in line to the presidency, Pelosi would be the highest-ranking American political official to travel to the island since 1997.

The gesture upsets China, which considers the self-governing island of Taiwan a breakaway province that needs to be part of the country again. Beijing does not rule out the use of force to ensure this.

There are reports that even the administration of President Joe Biden has tried to dissuade Pelosi.

