Chinese gamers have been using Steam’s Wallpaper Engine to create and distribute pornography

It is no wonder that the application has appeared as one of the most “played”

If you take a look at the SteamDB homepage, you will see that the Wallpaper Engine application has occupied a position among the most “played”. Strangely, this has happened, because Chinese users have been using the app to create, distribute and view pornographycontent that has been illegal in China since 1997.

Wallpaper Engine is a very popular app on Steam, it costs BRL 9.99 and has over 500,000 reviews with 98% acceptance. In it you can create wallpapers, as the name suggests. Be it a still image, or even a short video with sound. These possibilities give them openings to create whatever they want.

According to a survey by MIT Technology, the application has over 1.6 million content sent by users. The vast majority animations of anime characters or even games, but 7.5% of this total is labeled as adult content and contains pornographic videos of characters and even real people having explicit sex.

Chinese are the biggest users of the app

The MIT review says that from the launch of the app until now, more than 200,000 reviews are of Chinese origin and almost all of them only talk about pornography. Steam is one of the few international platforms that still work in China, although it is still with restrictions, and through Wallpaper Engine, users of the platform are using the platform for practices that are prohibited by law in the country.

– Continues after advertising –

Regarding the use of the application, MIT estimates that Chinese make up 40% of the global user base. “It was at least two or three years ago that this went viral. I was confused as to why the app was always at the top of the top 10 most played games. Do people like to change their wallpapers that often?” , comments a Chinese user interviewed by MIT. Zhou did not release his full name out of concerns about his privacy.

Roblox made several concessions to the Chinese government and expected to be hacked

A Chinese website even interviewed those responsible for the Wallpaper Engine three years ago. At the time, the site asked about users watching this type of content, and the developers simply laughed and said, “what’s the problem with that?”. “You can upload anything on it, even these crazy videos […]”.

The MIT Technology Review believes the phenomenon will not last long, as users of the app are worried about intervention from China’s regulatory agencies. Now that the world press is talking about it, the Chinese government must be aware of the situation.

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Kotaku Source: MIT Technology