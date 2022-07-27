Chris Evans gives advice to newcomers to the MCU

Chris Evans (Hidden Agent) played Captain America for a long time at Marvel Studios, and recently, he was asked what good advice would be for newcomers.

The studio is betting a lot on young superheroes, preparing who knows the formation of the Young Avengers.

‎”Enjoy, have fun.”

told the Cheddar News.

“It’s nice when you’re making movies that are surrounded by people who are really excited to see the work, as they’re deeply attached to the characters. It’s very special. Increase the pressure, of course. But, it’s a real joy when it works, and there’s a giant community where you’re welcome. So enjoy.‎”

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled for May 3, 2024, with Julius Onah in the direction.

Onah doesn’t have a very extensive journey in Hollywood, being best known for The Cloverfield Paradox, where he worked alongside producer JJ Abrams.

In addition to this, he received much praise for the independent production lucestarring Naomi Watts, Tim Roth and Octavia Spencerhaving been shown three years ago at the Sundance Film Festival.

The film will feature Anthony Mackie as the protagonist, and it is a reissue of the actor’s partnership with Malcolm Spellmanscreenwriter of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.

There are no plot details, but it is speculated that Sinthea Shmidt, or simply Sin (Sin), will be the main villain.

In the comics, Sin is a creation of JM DeMatteis and Ron Frenz, being the biological daughter of the Red Skull. His first appearance took place in Captain America #290published in November 1983.

Additionally, there is anticipation for a cameo from Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter/Merchant of Power.