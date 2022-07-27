Chris Rock Finally Addresses Will Smith’s Oscar Slap Properly

When leading a stand-up show, Chris Rock made several references to Will Smith beating him at the Oscars. Rock was performing at this year’s Oscars when he joked about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, starring in GI Jane 2 – a reference to his bald head. Although Smith appeared to be laughing after Rock’s stunt, he took the stage and hit the comedian before returning to his seat and yelling, “Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth.“Smith took home the Best Actor award for his performance in King Richard later at night.

The day after the ceremony, Smith issued a public apology on Instagram and wrote that he was “embarrassed” and that the slap was “is not indicative of the man I want to be.He later resigned from the Academy and will be banned from participating in all Academy events, including the Oscars, for ten years. Pinkett broke the silence surrounding the incident on an episode of her show Red Table Talk, where she said the Smith family would focus on “deep healing.“

According to Us Weekly, Rock addressed the slap during his set at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey. Referring to Smith as “Suge Smith“, he joked, “Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face.” In a later sketch on the victim role, Rock said, “I am not a victim, motherfucker.” He added, “Yeah, that shit hurt. But I pushed that shit away and went to work the next day. I don’t go to the hospital to cut paper.“

The media frenzy that continued for weeks after the slap was a level of publicity rarely seen by the Oscars, if ever. Stares of Shock and Disbelief from Andrew Garfield, Nicole Kidman, Lupita Nyong’o, and Serena Williams arrived on the live stream. Some attributed the bizarreness of the incident to a staged publicity stunt, while others dismissed it as “rich people problemsPublic and Hollywood reactions spread across social media as millions took sides in what became Rock versus Smith. There is now even a “Will Smith-Chris Rock slap incident” page on Wikipedia.

Regardless of who was right, wrong, or if everyone needed to move on, it was frustrating to see the other filmmakers being recognized having their achievements overshadowed by that moment. Even as those in attendance tried to end the night as normally as possible, the awkwardness that hung in the air summer of the soul team took the stage to receive the award for Best Documentary Chris Rock – which directly followed the incident – ​​was felt by participants and spectators. Ironically, this leaves a movie fan hoping that next year’s Oscars will be a little less remarkable.

