companies change invoice and facilitate payment

Two of the largest electricity distributors in the country announced a change which will simplify the payment of electricity bill. In response to a determination by the State Department of Finance of Rio de Janeiro (Sefaz), Light and Enel will include a QR Code in the document.

The code will come with a series of tax information, which will be sent to the state government’s database. The Sefaz decision aims to promote the issuance of the invoice with an auxiliary certificate of Electronic Invoice.

In addition to placing the QR Code at the top of the billing document, the novelty also changes its design and reinforces customer security. After making the payment, the citizen can confirm all the details of the issuance of the note on the Sefaz website.

Enel commends the change

Enel Distribuição Rio believes that the process will become more transparent for the customer with the arrival of the QR Code in the account. According to the company, the updated model will be made available gradually to consumers from August.

The distributor informed that the inclusion of the invoice does not change the delivery of the electricity bill, the payment channels or the due date.

Light confirms membership

Light also informed that it is adhering to the Electronic Invoice QR Code, which will make the invoice a document with tax validity guaranteed by digital signature. According to the company, the change simplifies taxpayers’ obligations and facilitates the monitoring of tax aspects.