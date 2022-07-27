Constitution approved in Tunisia increases power of president; opposition says vote was fraudulent | World

Tunisia’s new constitution has been approved, the country’s electoral commission announced on Tuesday (26). Critics of the government fear that the result of the vote will pave the way for a new era of autocracy, as the new version of the document gives President Kais Saied much more power.

According to the authorities, 95% of the referendum participants voted “yes”. The vote, held on Monday, was attended by only 30.5% of Tunisians, as the event was boycotted by the opposition.

Anti-government groups accuse Saied of staging a coup against the young democracy, which emerged during the Arab Spring in Tunisia in 2011. They accuse the authorities of inflating the numbers and say they still recognize the 2014 Constitution as the legitimate one.

“Saied falsified the popular will by falsifying the results,” said Nejib Chebbi, head of the opposition National Salvation Front, which includes the Islamist Ennahda party, which held the largest share of the now dissolved parliament.

The new constitution includes changes that transfer power from parliament to Saied. For the president’s supporters, parliament has become synonymous with political infighting and government paralysis.

Although he denied accusations that he would be a new dictator, the Tunisian president and his electoral commission have not yet commented on the new criticism from the opposition.

Fewer people voted in the referendum than in any of the three parliamentary and two presidential elections held since the Arab Spring, which ousted dictator Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali from power.