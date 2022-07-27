“Conversations in progress”; Rueda ‘sleeps on point’ and R$ 43 million striker desired by Santos enters Flamengo’s agenda

Information on the interest and details of the deal were provided by journalists André Hernan and Venê Casagrande

Having already settled with Lisca, now the focus of the saints is to close with some reinforcements to strengthen the team’s cast. Some names are being speculated and are on the agenda in the Fish. One of the sectors that the team seeks reinforcements is the attack. To close these deals, Alvinegro will have to overcome competition from other teams.

According to information gathered and published by journalists André Hernan and Venê Casagrande, Peixe won a strong competitor, who would have already made a proposal for an attacker who was on Alvinegro Praiano’s radar. According to the investigation, Flamengo would also be interested in Uruguayan striker Brian Rodriguez of Los Angeles FC, USA.

“Flamengo made an offer for Uruguayan Brian Rodriguez from Los Angeles! Player agrees to come to Brazil, he is excited about the possibility. Flamengo wants loan with purchase obligation at the end! Conversations continue. The player was also interested in Santos”reported Hernan on his Twitter.

Venê Casagrande brought details about the values ​​requested by the US team. “Santos tried to sign Brian Rodriguez last week and heard that Los Angeles wants $8 million for the striker. Fish, unable to invest, gave up. Now, Flamengo, as reported by André Hernan, is trying to sign the player on loan. See the answer”.

“The information that Flamengo and Santos have about Brian Rodriguez: Los Angeles wants to get rid of the athlete permanently due to internal investment rules and it NEEDS to be sold. On loan, the player remains linked to the club and prevents him from making other investments.”concluded Vene.