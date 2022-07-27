Copa do Brasil: quarter-finals start today; see games and awards | Brazil’s Cup

The quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil start this Wednesday with two games at 21:30. At Maracanã, Flamengo hosts Athletico. At Antônio Acciolly, Atlético-GO faces Corinthians.

On Thursday, São Paulo will face América-MG, at 8:30 pm, at Morumbi. Fortaleza plays against Fluminense, at 20:30, at Castelão.

The return clashes scheduled for August 17-18. The team with the highest goal difference in both games advances to the semifinals. In the event of a tie, the decision will be on penalties.

who pass from Atlético-GO x Corinthians will face the winner of Fortaleza vs Fluminense. On the other hand, whoever advances in Sao Paulo vs America MG face Atletico or Flamengo.

  • 21:30 – Atlético-GO x Corinthians (Antônio Accioly) – Globo, Sportv and Premiere
  • 21:30 – Flamengo x Athletico (Maracanã) – Globo, Sportv and Premiere
  • 20h – São Paulo x América-MG (Morumbi) – Sportv and Premiere
  • 20:30 – Fortaleza x Fluminense (Castelão) – Amazon Prime

  • 8pm – Fluminense vs Fortaleza (Maracanã) – Sportv and Premiere
  • 21:30 – Corinthians vs Atlético-GO (Neo Química Arena) – Globo, Sportv and Premiere
  • 21:30 – Athletico x Flamengo (Arena da Baixada) – Globo, Sportv and Premiere
  • 21h – América-MG vs São Paulo (Independence) – Amazon Prime

Those classified for the quarter finals received a prize of R$ 3.9 million. The qualifiers for the semifinals of Brazil’s Cup will have a quota of R$ 8 million.

Of the eight teams, only São Paulo and Atlético-GO have competed in the competition since the first phase. Tricolor paulista is the club that earned the most in awards, with an accumulated total of R$ 11.57 million. Dragon, on the other hand, due to the difference in the prize pool in the first two phases (position in the CBF ranking), received a little less: R$ 11.08 million.

América-MG, Athletico, Corinthians, Flamengo, Fluminense and Fortaleza came from Libertadores and entered the third phase. The sextet accumulates R$ 8.8 million, since it was not entitled to the quotas of the two initial phases.

Whoever wins the final will receive R$ 60 million – four million more than in the last edition. The total amount can reach almost R$ 80 million for the champion, counting the previous classifications.

  • Ticket on Wednesdays – BRL 3.9 million
  • Moving to the semifinals – BRL 8 million
  • Runner-up – BRL 25 million
  • champion – BRL 60 million

