Corinthians gives player sales and TV revenues as guarantees in agreement for Arena | Corinthians

The information was revealed by Daniella Marques, president of the state bank, in an interview with “Jovem Pan”, and confirmed to ge by Wesley Melo, CFO of Corinthians.

– I can only answer what she has already made public, because there are confidentiality clauses in the contract signed by us, so we can’t open details. But the guarantees go through TV rights, also through revenue from sales of players, but this in the last case, in case Corinthians is unable to compose the balance to make the payments of interest and principal. Our payment projections are fully feasible – commented Wesley Melo.

Caixa’s president stated that the contract for the Corinthians arena was a “very unsuccessful credit operation”. And she cited the guarantees later confirmed by Timão.

– There is going to be a restructuring operation, if I’m not mistaken, it was announced today (Tuesday), so that we can reinforce the guarantees. And then, bringing guarantees involving the ticket office of the stadium, the sale of broadcasting rights for the games, the assignment of some players, so that we can reinforce the guarantees and recover these resources – said Daniella Marques, who took over the presidency of the bank recently after the removal of Pedro Guimarães, involved in allegations of harassment.

– It was a very unsuccessful credit operation, which we are still trying to recover and restructure – he added.

Corinthians will have to pay financing for Neo Química Arena until 2041

Faced with the negative repercussion generated by the interview, the president of Caixa wrote this Wednesday on a social network that the new agreement is “historic and successful” and that it is “a welcome solution to the efforts that have been made by the club in the construction and payment of its Arena.

For Wesley Melo, changes in the Brazilian economic scenario had an impact on the initial agreement with Caixa.

– The first financial engineering that was done, conducted by President Andrés, made a lot of sense at the time. For the information of that moment, it was relevant, possible, feasible. The problem is that the country has changed. External actions influenced and compromised the achievement of what was projected. These are things that are out of your control for macroeconomic reasons – pondered Wesley Melo.

At the time of construction of the stadium, Corinthians took out a loan of R$ 400 million. However, this amount has been corrected since then, and the current debt is R$ 611 million.

Under the new agreement, the club will be exempt this year and will start paying only the interest on the financing in 2023. As of 2025, Timão will also pay the principal (amount borrowed by the bank).

The settlement period for the agreement is 2041, with quarterly installments. The debt amount will be adjusted annually at the CDI rate (close to the Selic, today at 13.25%) + 2%.

Part of the financing will be paid with the value of Neo Química Arena’s naming rights. The property was sold in 2020 for R$300 million, but it is subject to annual adjustment by the IGPM (General Market Price Index, which closed 2021 at 17.78%). Thus, the balance that the club has to receive at the moment is already R$ 400 million.

