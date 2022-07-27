Corinthians hires a new midfielder with stints in football in Portugal and the USA

Corinthians has another reinforcement for the second half of the season in its women’s team. This time, midfielder Gabi Morais arrives to increase Arthur Elias’ team.

According to findings from My Helm, the athlete already trains with the Corinthian squad during the break from competitions for the disputed Copa América, but her announcement has not yet been set. Gabi played in Portuguese football, where he defended Famalicão.

The athlete spent about three seasons in Portugal – from the end of 2019 until May this year, when she said goodbye to the club. Before that, the midfielder had a passage through US football in 2019, playing for Sky Blue FC, and also played for Braga, another team from Portugal, in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, in addition to Brazil itself.

Gabi even had a passage through Corinthians. The midfielder was on the field for the club on 22 occasions in 2016, when the team was still the result of a partnership with Audax.

In the second half, it is worth remembering, Corinthians will have the continuity of the Brasileirão, in addition to starting two other competitions. Timão will also dispute the titles of Paulistão and Libertadores.

The report requested a position from the club on the case, but did not receive a response at the time of publishing this article.

See more at: Corinthians Feminino and Mercado da bola.