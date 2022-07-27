Corinthians receives a proposal from an English club by Robert Renan

According to people who are negotiating, the proposal is “irrefutable”

Robert Renan can be traded by Corinthians in the coming days. After seeing Ivan and Mantuan leave for Russia and João Victor for Portugal, the young defender could be next in line.

How did you know GOAL, the staff of the young 18-year-old defender has a proposal considered “irrefutable” in hand. The club has been kept under wraps, but it’s from English football. The proposal arrived with a high fixed value in pounds and additional with possible goals for the player. The news was first reported by journalist Jorge Nicola.

Live football and whenever you want? Click here and try DAZN free for one month!

Yet how did I know GOALthe deal will not advance before the duel between Corinthians and Atlético-GO, for the Copa do Brasil, this Wednesday (27).

Featured in the base of Timão, Robert Renan has also been standing out with the selection. The young defender is constantly being called up to the under-20 team, where he has been a starter. In recent friendlies, he was even closely monitored by scouts from English clubs.

Even because of this, the defender had his contract renewed with the Parque São Jorge club at the end of last year. Now, Robert Renan has a contract with Timão until the end of 2024, with a fine of around 50 million euros.

Corinthians has 55% of the athlete’s pass. The rest is divided between its representatives (25%) and Novorizontino, its former club (20%).