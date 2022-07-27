Create your own dragon with the new virtual reality app House of the Dragon: DracARys

Who never thought about having a pet dragon, right? Many fans of series like Game of Thrones would certainly not let this opportunity pass and it was with this in mind that HBO Max partnered with producer The Mill to launch a virtual reality application that makes this event possible.

House of the Dragon: DracARys had been announced before, but was still in a testing period. It was initially released to CCXP San Diego attendees between July 21st and 14th, but is now available to everyone on both Android and iOS.

Read too:

Search for porn in virtual reality grew 115% in 2022, study indicates

Google shows augmented reality glasses with simultaneous translation

Breeding and training your own dragon

The game comes with technology from Niantic, the developer that became very famous thanks to its launch of the famous Pokémon Go, a game with augmented reality of Pokémon. In House of the Dragon: DracARys, users will be able to feel like the famous Targaryens and their mighty dragons.

Each user will have a dragon and in this way they will be able to follow its growth and perform interactions so that it grows healthy and connected to the guardian. These interactions are important for the evolution of each dragon and the relationship with the user, which makes everything even more interesting.

Dragons will be unique and will have varying temperaments depending on each user. Physical characteristics can also change depending on interactions made with the trainer. For this, the application uses a voice recognition system, which even allows the user to use Valyrian words to give commands to the mythological being.

But if you are not fluent in the language, don’t worry, the app will help you and teach you the most important ones.

In the app, this growth continues as in the Game of Thrones universe, that is, they are born from an egg and, from there, they grow until they reach enormous sizes in the adult phase.

Take the power. Forge a bond. Release your dragon. In this immersive, free-roaming AR experience, you’ll enter Westeros to claim a coveted dragon egg as your own and return to our world to transform your little Hatchling into a mighty dragon. The House of the Dragon app puts an intelligent, responsive and evolving virtual creature at your fingertips. Each dragon is different and will only bond with one individual at a time (you!). As your dragon grows, it will develop its own unique appearance, behavior, and abilities entirely dependent on your personal interactions with it, eventually reaching full adulthood, ready to explore the outside world.

The app is a tribute to the new HBO Max series, House of the Dragon

Game of Thrones is the most watched series on HBO and has been a huge success around the world, which is why fans are now excited about the arrival of a spin-off that focuses exactly on House Targaryen and its dragons.

The augmented reality app arrives precisely in honor of the new series, called House of the Dragon (or The House of the Dragon), which will premiere on HBO Max on August 21, 2022. It will be set 200 years before the events from Game of Thrones, showing the ancestors of Daenerys Targaryen’s family back when they ruled Westeros.

Downloading House of the Dragon: DracARys

As already mentioned, the new app is available for both Android and iOS and is free. To download and install, just click on the links below.

Google Play Store – Android

App Store – iOS