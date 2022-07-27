Debate between candidates for UK premier ends after presenter faints live – News

Admin 16 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

A live-streamed debate between the two candidates for the succession to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ended dramatically on Tuesday after the presenter collapsed in the studio.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, a bookmaker favorite to win the Conservative Party leadership election, and former finance minister Rishi Sunak were debating their plans when there was a loud bang on the broadcast.

The debate, promoted by TalkTV and The Sun newspaper and broadcast live, was cut short with the image of Truss visibly worried. “Oh my God,” said the secretary.



TalkTV said presenter Kate McCann had fainted.

“While she is fine, the advice of the medical staff is that we should not continue the debate. We apologize to our viewers and listeners,” TalkTV announced on Twitter.

The broadcast resumed briefly, showing the two candidates in conversation with a small audience in the studio, although there was no sound.


Before the debate ended prematurely, Truss and Sunak had again discussed their fiscal and investment plans and talked about what they would do to resolve the current cost-of-living crisis in the country.


Copyright © Thomson Reuters.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

600 kg walrus becomes a sensation in Norway, but also causes destruction

Freya, a young female walrus weighing 600 kg, became a summer sensation in Norway, for …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved