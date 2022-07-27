Deepfakes: understand the ‘new face’ of electoral fake news

The new technology was already applied in cinema, but it became popular in 2018 through applications, which can be downloaded on the cell phone and are easily accessible. (Photo: Reproduction)



Can you imagine President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in red shorts, shirtless and dancing the funk “Vai dar PT”, by Mc Rahell? Or former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) complaining about the price of the “paçoquinha”? Both videos went viral on social media, but they are not real. The practice, called deepfake, is a technology that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to create fake but realistic videos of people doing things they’ve never done in real life.

Known in the TikTok universe, the practice is usually done with famous people, such as Tom Cruise, Anitta and Tom Holland, but now it has also started to be used with presidential candidates.

The new technology was already applied in cinema, but it became popular in 2018 through applications, which can be downloaded on the cell phone and are easily accessible.

Journalist and deepfaker Bruno Sartori was responsible for the video in which Lula complains about the paçoquinha. He says he made the video to alert the population. On the networks, Bruno has been talking about this type of production.

“This video can pass as real to many people. I used deepfake to insert Lula’s face and transfer his voice timbre to the original speech: it’s a computer talking. We need to be alert in this election year, because content with the intention of deceiving may appear”, he said on Twitter.

In a conversation with Estado de Minas, he explained how the videos, which appeared in 2017, ended up becoming a possible problem for the dissemination of fake electoral news in Brazil in 2022.

“With the viralization of videos, like the ones I make, and the insertion of applications, people started to have more contact with technology. With that, this massification began to exist”, he evaluates.

But how did these videos start?

In 2017, when a Reddit user started posting fake sex videos with celebrities, the practice began to become popular. The technique ended up winning social media after actresses like Gal Gadot and Emma Watson were victims.

This week, a video of adult content that shows Anitta in intimate moments began to circulate on WhatsApp. With this, the singer’s advice had to confirm that it was not her, but a deepfake.

To explain how deepfakes can be recognized, Bruno Sartori used the singer’s example. “The best way to identify a deepfake is to think about the context of that video’s story. If it’s in an absurd context, it’s probably a deepfake,” she said.

According to the expert, the user needs to focus on the way the face is inserted in that video, the background and small details, which show that those images may have been tampered with. “A lot depends on who creates the deepfake, because the specialists will make the defects less apparent”, he says.