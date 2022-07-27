Deputy who voted against gay marriage goes to son’s wedding with another man

Representative Glenn Thompson, Republican from Pennsylvania (USA), voted last week against a federal bill that would require states to recognize same-sex marriages.. Three days later, the congressman attended his son’s same-sex wedding.

“The Congressman and Ms. Thompson were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son’s wedding Friday night as he began this new chapter in his life. The Thompsons are delighted to welcome their new son-in-law into their family.”Thompson’s press secretary Maddison Stone told the Washington Post on Monday (7/25) via email.

On July 19, Thompson joined 156 other Republican members of the House of Representatives in Washington in opposition to the Respect for Marriage Act. Congressional Democrats are pushing to pass the bill in response to the Supreme Court’s decision last month striking down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that for nearly five decades guaranteed women the right to abortion.

Glenn Thompson, Republican Representative in the US Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

BuzzFeed on Tuesday posted Thompson’s speech at the wedding, which was provided by a guest who was in attendance:

“As they grow and get a little older, we also hope and pray that they find that true love so they have the opportunity to experience that: Someone to grow old with. We love it when they find their one true love, especially when they become part of our families.”

