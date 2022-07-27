Direct aide to Hungary’s PM resigns after Orbán’s ‘Nazi’ speech

Victor Orbán giving his speech in Romania

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Viktor Orbán giving his speech in Romania

A member of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s inner circle resigned after the prime minister publicly spoke out against Europe becoming a “mixed race” people.

Zsuzsa Hegedus, who has known the nationalist Orbán for 20 years, described his speech as a “purely Nazi text”, according to local media reports.

The International Auschwitz Committee, made up of Holocaust survivors, called the speech “stupid and dangerous”.

The Holocaust was the mass murder of millions of Jews, as well as homosexuals, Gypsies, Jehovah’s Witnesses and other minorities, during World War II, from a systematic extermination program sponsored by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi party.

