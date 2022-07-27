Discover the characteristics and trajectory of Varela, Flamengo’s reinforcement | Flamengo

Guillermo Varela, a 29-year-old right-back, is expected in Rio de Janeiro to sign a contract with Flamengo. He will have the chance to be welcomed by his compatriot Arrascaeta, with whom he plays in the Uruguayan national team, at Ninho do Urubu.

But what can Flamengo fans expect from Varela? The winger is known for having strength in marking as his main quality, and will arrive in Brazil after a good spell at Dinamo Moscow.

The departure of Russia was not well digested, with the use of FIFA’s mechanism to suspend his contract, but, in general, his passage was positive.

– Varela arrived in 2020 and practically started the whole time, with good performance, regularity and morale with the crowd. Last season, he formed a South American defense with Balbuena and Laxalt. In my opinion, he is a great defender, I believe he is better at marking than supporting. He was part of the Dynamo team that fought for the title until four rounds left in the championship. He finished third, the club’s best position in years,” said Fábio Aleixo, a Brazilian journalist based in Moscow.

Varela stood out at a very young age for Peñarol, was called up to Uruguay’s youth divisions and quickly went to Europe. He passed by Real Madrid Castilla, went to Manchester United, where he did not sign up – he played 11 matches -, and then was loaned to Eintracht Frankfurt. He returned to Peñarol and later returned to Europe to defend FC Copenhagen, his last club before Dinamo Moscow.

In Frankfurt, Varela experienced an unusual situation. He was withdrawn from the German Cup, in which his team beat Bayern Munich, for getting a tattoo and going against the recommendations of the medical department and coach Niko Kovac.

– Many years ago, Zidane set eyes on Varela, took him to Castilla and praised him. After the Russian Cup, the player had not been called up by Tabarez again, but when Diego Alonso took charge of the national team, he was called up for the last games of the Qualifiers, but he was not vaccinated and could not come. Afterwards, he returned to the selection for the friendlies and played. He is a full-back that pleases the coach. He plays on the right, but if needed, he can also be cast on the left,” said Uruguayan journalist Nadia Fumeiro.

Varela fights for his second World Cup. He was on the last call-up for games against Mexico, United States, Jamaica and Panama. Against the United States, he was a starter. In all, he has seven matches for Celeste.

The Uruguayan joins Rodinei and Matheuzinho, Flamengo’s other right-backs.

