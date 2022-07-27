Doctor Strange 2 Character Is The “Building Block” Of The MCU, Says Actor

Doctor Strange 2 (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) introduced many characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of them is the seller of Pizza Poppa, which, according to Bruce Campbell, is the “building block” of the MCU.

Campbell, who never shies away from an opportunity to make things bigger than they are, insists his character is much more than just a cameo.

According to Campbell (via ComicBook), who is naturally joking, Pizza Poppa is a key element of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he got exactly what he wanted from Strange.

“If you hold on to the fact that he’s a pizza guy, you’re so wrong – you’re so short-sighted in your thinking. It’s not a cameo, it’s a building block. Because what did I do with Doctor Strange during that scene? I intercepted him, got information from him, was able to report his whereabouts and delayed him for about 45 seconds. If he’s in one universe, he can’t not be in the others, and how these multiverses work… Nothing is what it seems.”

More about Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) is directed by Sam Raimi, who also worked on the first Spider-Man trilogy. The film has garnered good reviews.

The script is developed by Michael Waldron, known for Rick and Morty and Loki, a Marvel series that was released on Disney+.

The cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) is now available on Disney+.