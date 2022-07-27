Don’t like dark mode on Instagram? See how to remove it

Recently, the new update released by the developers of Instagram has been causing a stir among netizens. That’s because the update changed the background color of the timeline of some users, who previously used the application with a light background. Despite having pleased many of them, since the interface is now a little more immersive and with posts bigger, others didn’t like the dark mode so much.

Fortunately, it is possible to remove it without much difficulty. see below how to remove dark mode on instagram.

Read more: Instagram: NGL Anonymous Messaging Feature May Increase Bullying

How to disable dark mode?

First of all, it is important to understand that the step by step varies according to the system of each device, since the settings between Android and iOS are different. Starting with Android users, the screen color can be changed as follows:

Go to your profile picture in the lower right corner and click on it;

Select the three horizontal bars in the upper right corner;

Look for “Settings”;

Select your preferred theme from dark or light options.

In the case of iPhone owners, the changes must be made by the cell phone system itself, since the application does not make them available. So, just look for the option “Turn off the phone’s dark mode”. However, this can end up changing the interface of other apps as well.

User opinion

On other social networks, such as Twitter, users complained a lot about the new update, especially those who have an iPhone. Many even considered it a “bug”, trying to reinstall it so that the colors returned to normal. However, according to CEO Adam Mosseri, this update is on purpose and just one of a series of changes that should be made to Instagram.

He also made clear the developers’ interest in making the application more immersive, in addition to improving and working even more with the recommendations system. In this way, it will be possible to retain users for longer on the platform.