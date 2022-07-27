England team makes proposal for revelation defender of Corinthians

Corinthians was approached by an English club that made a purchase offer for defender Robert Renan. The athlete has been monitored for a few months by this team, whose name has not been revealed, and, if the deal is confirmed, he would leave Timão already in this transfer window. The information on the proposal was initially published by journalist Jorge Nicola and confirmed by THROW!.

> With Vera, Timão reaches 16 reinforcements in Duílio's management; remember

> See classification and simulator of the Brasileirão-2022 by clicking here

> Discover the LANCE results app!

The name of the team is kept confidential by the athlete’s staff, who are excited about the values ​​offered. Last June 14th, L! he added that Robert’s representatives received polls from two teams in England during a trip to Europe.

Corinthians will analyze the offer only after the game against Atlético-GO, this Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil, but internally admits the possibility of negotiating the defender, 18 years old.

Timão owns 55% of Renan’s economic rights. The rest belongs to Novorizontino (20%) and representatives of the defender (25%), who are excited about the figures offered and the possibility of increasing the amount, if the player hits some goals.

CORINTHIANS CAN ACCEPT THE PROPOSAL BY ROBERT RENAN

With the sale of João Victor to Benfica, earlier this month, Timão hit its goal of collecting athlete transactions in 2022, which is R$91 million. Now, there’s the thought of stretching the rope a little more to offset the frustration of not having traded players last season. Selling Robert Renan is an option for this.

The defender is seen as a very promising asset at Corinthians, but he is far from being the main part of the squad. Today, he is only the fifth option in the defense in the professional, behind Balbuena, Bruno Méndez, Gil and Raul Gustavo. The boy still plays for the Corinthians under-20 team, although he is a constant presence in the main team’s training and game relationships.

The Corinthians board understands that there is no non-negotiable athlete, but will resist selling some in this window, such as Adson and Du Queiroz, who are seen as essential in the structure of coach Vítor Pereira. Robert Renan, in turn, does not fall into this category.

Robert played five games with the Corinthians shirt this season, three as a starter. He is also a constant presence in the Brazilian under-20 team.