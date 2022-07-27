EU decision to reduce gas consumption sparks anger in French

French newspaper Le Figaro highlights public opinion revolt over the measure, which could worsen the scenario expected for the European winter.

Sputnik Brazil – European Union (EU) countries agreed this Tuesday (26) to reduce natural gas consumption by 15% between August 2022 and March 2023, a period that covers the European winter.

The decision sparked outrage in French public opinion, according to the newspaper Le Figaro, based on testimonies sent to the newspaper. One of the readers stated that a “new third world” is emerging in Europe. Another criticized the fact that the bloc had taken the decision to support Ukraine and reduce gas consumption, without consulting the population.

The plan to voluntarily reduce gas consumption is an attempt by the bloc to reduce dependence on Russian fuel, and comes on the heels of the impasse involving the Nord Stream, the gas pipeline responsible for sending Russian gas to Europe.

However, the EU’s decision could worsen the already dismal scenario expected for the European winter, with the risk of power outages.

