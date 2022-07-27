Fast and Furious | Franchise ending will be surprising, says actor

The rapper and actor ludacrisO Tej Parker of the Fast and Furious franchise, commented in a recent interview that the saga is on its way to a surprising end.

Ludacris spoke a little about the twists that will be in the next film in the franchise, Fast & Furious 10, and also how the cast of Fast and furious it’s like family to him.

Check out what he said:

“In every movie I think… ‘How can we get over this? How can you overcome space?’ Like, come on, man,” Ludacris explained. “There are some twists. There are more twists. There are even more characters being introduced that will blow your mind… There are many conclusions to the plot. He leaves next year. The Fast & Furious family is really like a real family off-screen,” Ludacris said of working on the films. “We are the luckiest cast in the entire world. Trust me, most movies when they scream to cut, everyone goes their separate ways. Our children know each other. They’re like best friends… Our kids love it so much because they’re like, ‘Oh, that’s Uncle Vin. Ah, this is Uncle Tyrese.’ They actually call them uncle… it’s the best thing in the world.”

fast and furious 10 will see the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Scott Eastwood and Charlize Theron.

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Alan Ritchson (Reacher) are also joining the franchise.

At the same time, a fan-favorite actor who last appeared on fast and furious 8 will not return: Dwayne Johnson. The actor was even invited to return, but declined the invitation.

Louis Letterrier (Master’s Trick, Explosive Charge) will direct the feature, replacing Justin Lin.