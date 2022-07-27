FIFA 23 gets 11-minute trailer and details HyperMotion 2 technology

Through a post on the official PlayStation blog, EA revealed more details about FIFA 23, the next game in the franchise that hits stores in September this year. Despite ending the partnership between EA and FIFA, which will give the next game in the franchise a new name, the developer seems to have put a lot of work into bringing realism to the game through improvements to its proprietary technology, HyperMotion.

















FIFA 23 will feature the new HyperMotion 2 technology, which, according to EA, improves the game’s artificial intelligence algorithm. HyperMotion is a tool responsible for capturing and organizing data so that virtual football looks as authentic as possible. This data even comes from the team’s real football matches in Zaragoza, Spain, filmed with Xsens technology. The new game utilizes 11v11 Advanced match capture, which means real football players have gathered for full matches wearing Xsens outfits. This year’s game was captured in two matches involving professional teams, including a women’s match (a first in the series). The capture was then combined with EA’s new artificial intelligence algorithm to make both the players and the surrounding environment look real.

Regarding the visual and mechanical improvements, EA states that players’ bodies now react to the impact of the ball, and the fully 3D nets move when the ball or a player touches them. Other extra details, such as new animations and more than 500 choirs for the fans, liven up the physical and emotional energy of the matches. HyperMotion 2 also brings gameplay improvements, such as Full Team Authentic Motion, which ensures that no move is identical to another. Athlete-specific running styles, improved technical dribbling, animations specific to female athletes, and left-handed skills are now possible as well.