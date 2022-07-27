Film by Jafar Panahi, Iranian filmmaker arrested, is featured at Venice Film Festival

The organizers of the 79th Venice Film Festival announced, this Tuesday, the 26th, the list of films that will compete for the main prize, the Golden Lion. On the list, No Bears, by Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi who is imprisoned in his country, sentenced to six years in prison and banned from making films and from leaving the country.

The sentence was imposed by a court in Tehran in 2010, “because of his propaganda against the Islamic Republic that had not been carried out”, said a spokesman for the judiciary. Since living in hiding, Panahi has made four films, the most recent precisely No Bears, now selected by the Venice Film Festival, whose organization demanded his release from the Iranian government.

Mexican director Alejandro González Iñárritu, Argentinean Santiago Miter, Italian Luca Guadagnino and American Darren Aronofsky will also compete with their respective films for the Golden Lion at the 79th Venice Film Festival, which begins on August 31. Among the 23 films that make up the Official Selection, González Iñárritu and Miter are the only two from Latin America.

The first will return to the Mostra almost two decades after his applauded 21 grams (2003) with Bardo. False chronicle of some truths, which also marks his return to his native Mexico after great successes such as Birdman (2014) and El Regresso (2017). In his “most personal” film, according to festival director Alberto Barbera, at a press conference, he will have a cast made up of Daniel Giménez Cacho, Griselda Siciliani and Ximena Lamadrid.

Miter, in turn, will compete with Argentina, 1985, starring Ricardo Darín, “the passionate and meticulous reconstruction” of the Argentine dictatorship process, advanced Barbera. On the other hand, Aronofsky, who usually reserves Venice for his premieres, as he did with Black Swan (2010) or Mother! (2017), will aspire to the Golden Lion with The Whale, with Brendan Fraser in the role of a morbidly obese.

Luca Guadagnino will compete with a story of love and cannibalism, Bones and All, starring Timothée Chalamet, the star who catapulted his Call Me by Your Name (2017). Also in competition will be Blonde, the biography of Marilyn Monroe directed by Andrew Dominik and starring Ana de Armas and Adrien Brodi, as well as L’immensitá by Italian Emmanuel Crialese, starring Spanish Penélope Cruz.

Other films in the main category are TÁR, the return of Todd Field directing Cate Blanchett; The Eternal Daughter, by Joanna Hogg, with Tilda Swinton; The Banshees of Inisherin, by Irishman Martin McDonagh, starring Colin Farrell. The American Laura Poitras will offer the only documentary of the Official Selection, All the Beauty and the Spilling of Blood, while the documentary filmmaker Frederick Wiseman will opt for fiction with Un Couple.

Frenchman Florian Zeller will compete with The Son, starring Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby and Anthony Hopkins. From Italy, Gianni Amelio will compete with Il Signore delle formiche, Andrea Pallaoro with Monica and Susanna Nicchiarelli with Chiara. Costa-Gavras’ son Romain Gavras will compete with Athena; the Japanese Koji Fukada with Love life, the French Alice Diop with Saint Omer, the Iranian Vaid Jalilvand with Beyond the wall, the French of Moroccan origin Roschdy Zem with Les miens and Rebecca Zlotowski with Les efants des autres.

The opening film will be White Noise, Noah Baumbach’s return to Venice after Marriage Story (2019).