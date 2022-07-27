Filming already causes conditioning in Almada and Cacilhas

The shooting of the new film in the ‘Furious Speed’ saga is causing restrictions on circulation, in Almada and Cacilhas, according to ‘CNN Portugal’, which is on site.

Almada’s PSP had already told the station that the inhabitants would be a little apprehensive about the traffic conditions that the filming of the film could cause in the city.

However, yesterday a PSP commissioner explained that there would not be as many constraints as thought, nor would there be any impact on car traffic, only pedestrians.

There is thus a cut in a pedestrian path from the panoramic elevator of Boca do Vento, to Quinta da Arealva, a port area, due to tests and technical issues that are being improved.

The team, according to ‘CNN’, will be working in an area of ​​trees, next to the farm, where work began at midnight, with even some actors from the saga on site, such as Jason Mamoa and Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) .

Last week, the municipality had already warned that the filming in Portugal of the film would require cuts to traffic and pedestrian access in Cacilhas, Almada, between the 27th and 30th of July.

In a statement released at the time, it is read that “the occupation of public space was authorized within the scope of the filming proposal, “which will be carried out in the production of the F10 film, and which “consist of cars passing between the Boca de Vento and the entrance to Quinta da Arealva, crossing the Olho de Boi”.

In May of this year, Sofia Noronha, from the production company Sagesse Productions, had confirmed to Lusa that filming of the latest film in the “Velocidade Furiosa” series was planned in the North, Center and Lisbon regions, “for a few good weeks”, involving many municipalities and the presence in Portugal of a team comprising 600 to 700 people, including Portuguese and foreign professionals.

The districts of Viseu and Vila Real have already hosted filming of “Fast X”, which has attracted the curious even close to the shooting locations.

“Fast X”, the tenth film in the profitable “Fast and Furious” series, is directed by Frenchman Louis Leterrier, who directed, among others, “Masters of Illusion” and “The Incredible Hulk”. Initially the director of “Fast X” was Justin Lin, who ended up giving up directing the film, but remained attached to the project.

With a screenplay by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau, the film has, among others, Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriguez and the Portuguese Daniela Melchior, and the shooting takes place in the United Kingdom, Italy and Portugal. .

According to the American publication The Hollywood Reporter, in May the film’s budget had already exceeded 300 million dollars (about 284 million euros), a figure that does not include spending on ‘marketing’ and advertising.

The movie “Fast X” is scheduled for release on May 19, 2023, in theaters in the United States of America.

