Flamengo draws in knockout duels with Felipão and has an advantage over Athletico | Flamengo

Admin 2 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

The clash between Flamengo and Athletico-PR, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, will be a fight between the Rio de Janeiro club and coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, who are tied in knockout duels. Against Hurricane, Flamengo has the advantage.

The clubs face each other this Wednesday, at 21:30, at Maracanã, with sold-out tickets.

+ Get to know the Gasometro site, Flamengo’s target for the construction of its stadium

Athletico vs Flamengo: Pedro — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

Flamengo and Felipão (who has four Copa do Brasil titles) have already been head-to-head in four knockout clashes, and each side has emerged victorious twice. One of these confrontations was the final of Mercosul, in 99, won by Flamengo.

On the other hand, there were eight knockout matches between Flamengo and Athletico, and in five the Cariocas won. The most emblematic were the finals of the 2013 Copa do Brasil and the 2020 Supercup, won by Flamengo.

Felipão x Flamengo in knockout matches:

Duels won by Felipão: 2

  • 1995 – Copa do Brasil semifinal

Ida: Flamengo 2 x 1 Gremio

Round: Gremio 1 x 0 Flamengo

  • 1999 – Quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

One way: Flamengo 2 x 1 Palmeiras

Round: Palmeiras 4 x 2 Flamengo

Duels won by Flamengo: 2

One way: Flamengo 4 x 3 Palmeiras

Round: Palmeiras 3 x 3 Flamengo

  • 2021 – Quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

First: Gremio 0 x 4 Flamengo

Round: Flamengo 2 x 0 Gremio

Flamengo x Athletico in knockout matches: Fla 5 x 3 Hurricane

  • Brazilian Championship 1983 – Semifinal
  • South American Championship 2011 – Second phase
  • Copa do Brasil 2013 – final

Ranked: Flamengo (champion)

Eliminated: Athletico-PR (vice)

Flamengo champion Brazil Cup 2013 — Photo: Social networks

  • Primeira Liga 2016 – semifinal

Classified: Athletico-PR

  • Copa do Brasil 2019 – quarter finals

Classified: Athletico-PR

Ranked: Flamengo (champion)

Eliminated: Athletico-PR (vice)

  • Copa do Brasil 2020 – Round of 16

Athletico and Flamengo have a duel between Bento x Santos

Athletico and Flamengo have a duel between Bento x Santos

  • Copa do Brasil 2021 – Semifinal

Classified: Athletico-PR

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Read more Flamengo news

— Photo: Reproduction

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the ge Flamengo podcast 🎧

Watch: all about Flamengo on ge, on Globo and on sportv

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

meet Bruno Tabata, target of Palmeiras

Palmeiras returned to the market and is trying to sign Brazilian Bruno Tabata, from Sporting …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved