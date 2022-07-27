Flamengo draws in knockout duels with Felipão and has an advantage over Athletico | Flamengo

The clash between Flamengo and Athletico-PR, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, will be a fight between the Rio de Janeiro club and coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, who are tied in knockout duels. Against Hurricane, Flamengo has the advantage.

The clubs face each other this Wednesday, at 21:30, at Maracanã, with sold-out tickets.

Athletico vs Flamengo: Pedro

Flamengo and Felipão (who has four Copa do Brasil titles) have already been head-to-head in four knockout clashes, and each side has emerged victorious twice. One of these confrontations was the final of Mercosul, in 99, won by Flamengo.

On the other hand, there were eight knockout matches between Flamengo and Athletico, and in five the Cariocas won. The most emblematic were the finals of the 2013 Copa do Brasil and the 2020 Supercup, won by Flamengo.

Felipão x Flamengo in knockout matches:

Duels won by Felipão: 2

1995 – Copa do Brasil semifinal

Ida: Flamengo 2 x 1 Gremio

Round: Gremio 1 x 0 Flamengo

1999 – Quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

One way: Flamengo 2 x 1 Palmeiras

Round: Palmeiras 4 x 2 Flamengo

Duels won by Flamengo: 2

One way: Flamengo 4 x 3 Palmeiras

Round: Palmeiras 3 x 3 Flamengo

2021 – Quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

First: Gremio 0 x 4 Flamengo

Round: Flamengo 2 x 0 Gremio

Flamengo x Athletico in knockout matches: Fla 5 x 3 Hurricane

Brazilian Championship 1983 – Semifinal

South American Championship 2011 – Second phase

Copa do Brasil 2013 – final

Ranked: Flamengo (champion)

Eliminated: Athletico-PR (vice)

Flamengo champion Brazil Cup 2013

Primeira Liga 2016 – semifinal

Classified: Athletico-PR

Copa do Brasil 2019 – quarter finals

Classified: Athletico-PR

Ranked: Flamengo (champion)

Eliminated: Athletico-PR (vice)

Copa do Brasil 2020 – Round of 16

Athletico and Flamengo have a duel between Bento x Santos

Copa do Brasil 2021 – Semifinal

Classified: Athletico-PR



