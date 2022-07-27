Flamengo makes proposal and closes deal with Erick Pulgar, from Fiorentina | Venetian column



Erick Pulgar – Reproduction

Erick Pulgarreproduction

Published 7/27/2022 1:15 PM | Updated 7/27/2022 1:26 PM

Rio – In search of a reinforcement for the midfield, Flamengo intensified its interest in Chilean midfielder Erick Pulgar, 28 years old. Rubro-Negro just sent a proposal to have Pulgar. Fla wants to pay around 3 million euros (about R$ 16 million) for 80% of the player’s economic rights. Fiorentina wants to trade the Chilean. One of the athlete’s representatives is in Italy to close the operation.

Pulgar’s contract with Flamengo will last at least three years. The carioca club awaits Fiorentina’s release to send a ticket and a player to embark for exams. The Chilean’s name gained strength again with difficulties in negotiating for Wallace, a Udinese player. The hiring of a midfielder is seen as essential in Rubro-Negro, which already brought Vidal, but lost Andreas Pereira and Willian Arão recently.

Revealed by Antofagasta, Pulgar moved from Universidad Católica to Bologna in 2015. He played for the club until 2019, when he was signed by Fiorentina. Last season, the Chilean was on loan at Galatasaray, from Turkey.

For the second half, Flamengo has already hired and has already fielded forward Everton Cebolinha and midfielder Arturo Vidal. In addition, Rubro-Negro is close to announcing the signing of Uruguayan right-back Guilhermo Varela, who belongs to Dynamo Moscow.