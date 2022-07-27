Flamengo vs Athletico-PR: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch the Copa do Brasil match

In a new knockout encounter, Flamengo and Athletico-PR open, this Wednesday, the dispute in the quarterfinals of the Brazil’s Cup. The ball rolls at 21:30 (Brasília time) at Maracanã for the first 90 minutes of the clash between red and black.

Flamengo arrives in great phase with Dorival Júnior. In the last nine matches, there were eight wins and only one defeat. In the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, the team eliminated Atlético-MG after losing the first leg and reversing the result at Maracanã.

Athletico, in turn, passed Bahia in the last phase of the Copa do Brasil. The team is also having a good time with Felipão, but lost to Botafogo last weekend, in a match for the Brazilian Championship.

Whoever wins at Maracanã takes the advantage for the return game, at Arena da Baixada, on August 17th.

NOTE SHEET

FLAMENGO X ATHLETICO-PR

Place: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date and time: 7/27/2022, at 9:30 pm

Referee: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (FIFA-SP)

Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (FIFA-SP) and Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Where to watch: Globo, SporTV, Premiere and in Real Time on LANCE!/Voice of Sport

FLAMENGO (Coach: Dorival Júnior)

Saints; Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; João Gomes, Diego and Arrascaeta; Everton Ribeiro, Gabi and Pedro.

Suspended: –

hanging: Thiago Maia and Everton Ribeiro

Embezzlement: Rodrigo Caio (left knee injury) and Bruno Henrique (right knee surgery)

ATHLETICO-PR (Coach: Felipão)

Benedict; Nico Hernández (Rômulo), Thiago Heleno and Pedro Henrique; Khellven, Hugo Moura, Erick and Abner; Canobbio, Terans and Cuello.

Suspended: –

hanging: –

Embezzlement: Pablo (thigh swelling), Christian, Julimar and Reinaldo.