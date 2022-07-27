Flamengo vs Athletico-PR: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazil’s Cup

Flamengo and Athletico begin to decide this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã, the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil. All tickets have been sold for the match.

In a great phase since eliminating Galo in the round of 16, Flamengo will try again to assert their strength in front of their fans, who promise to put a lot of pressure on coach Felipão’s team.

Athletico comes from a 2-0 defeat to Botafogo, away from home, with a mixed team. In the Copa do Brasil, Hurricane debuted directly in the third phase for being the current South American champion and eliminated Tocantinópolis and Bahia.

Flamengo and Athletico faced each other eight times in this competition. There are four draws, three wins for Fla and one victory for Hurricane. Of the total of 21 goals, 11 were scored by Cariocas, and ten by Paraná.

Flamengo – coach: Dorival Junior

The tendency is for the team to be the same that won Atlético-MG, at Maracanã, in the previous phase. This time, the coach has the reinforcements Vidal and Everton Cebolinha on the bench, but the tendency is for them to be options on the bench.

Probable lineup: Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Gabigol and Pedro.

embezzlement: Diego Alves is in the final stages of physical conditioning after an injury, Rodrigo Caio has a meniscus problem in his left knee and Bruno Henrique is recovering from serious surgery on his right knee.

hanging: Thiago Maia and Everton Ribeiro

Athletico – coach: Luiz Felipe Scolari

Striker Pablo was banned because of an edema in his thigh and will try to recover to face Estudiantes, on August 4, in the quarterfinals of the Libertadores. With that, coach Felipão tested a formation with three defenders.

Probable starting lineup: Bento; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Nico Hernández; Khellven, Hugo Moura, Erick and Abner; David Terans, Canobbio and Cuello.

embezzlement: Orejuela and Vitor Roque (already played the competition); Pedro Rocha (option – indefinite future); Christian, Julimar, Reinaldo and Pablo (medical department).