For everything and come see Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in the movie “Blonde”!

Four more photos of the actress came out Ana de Armas characterized as Marilyn Monroe for the movie “Blonde”. The images were released by Vanity Fair and also feature other actors in their roles. Adrien Brodyfor example, appears as Arthur Millerthird and last husband of Marilyn.

Bobby Cannavale plays her second husband, Joe DiMaggio. Already Xavier Samuel will appear in the movie as Charlie Chaplin Jr. and Evan Williams as Edward G. Robinson. Check out the images:

Read more:

Sara Paxton, Rebecca Wisocky, Julianne Nicholson, Scoot McNairy, Catherine Dent, Toby Hus, Lucy DeVito, Caspar Phillipson, Spencer Garrett, Dan Butler, Eden Riegel and Haley Web are also part of the cast.

What to expect from the movie about Marilyn Monroe?

The film will premiere on Netflix on September 23, but before that it will win exclusive screenings at the Venice Film Festival – important for the Oscar race. “Blonde” is a project that lasts more than a decade and is based on the book “Blonde: A Novel”, by Joyce Carol Oates.

The director Andrew Dominik says that the film aims to show the entire life of the actress, who became sex symbol global while facing emotional problems in his personal life. The feature film will show, according to him, how Marilyn saw adult life from her childhood traumas.

The film won a rating of “NC-17” in the United States. She indicates that it is not suitable for children under 17 because of scenes of sex and violence. It is already known that “Blonde” explicitly show sexual assaults and violence suffered by Marilyn Monroe.