From Wednesday: filming of ‘Velocidade Furiosa’ cuts traffic in Almada and Cacilhas – Tome Nota

Almada and Cacilhas will be subject to cuts in traffic and pedestrian access from this Wednesday until next Saturday, due to the filming of Fast Xtenth chapter of the saga Furious speed.

The shooting in Portugal of the film “Fast X”, from the “Velocidade Furiosa” saga, will force cuts to traffic and pedestrian access in Cacilhas, Almada, between the 27th and 30th of July, announced the municipality.

The city council explains, in a statement, that the footage “consists of cars passing between the Boca de Vento elevator and the entrance to Quinta da Arealva, crossing the Olho de Boi”.

The first two days will be for “preparation and dress rehearsals” and the remaining two for “shooting”.

According to the municipality, among the restrictions imposed are the “cut off of car and pedestrian traffic after the Cristo Rei roundabout, on the dirt road to Quinta da Arealva”, and access will only be allowed to vehicles assigned to the Infrastructure. of Portugal and emergency”.

The cuts in pedestrian traffic focus on Rua do Ginjal, at the end of Jardim do Rio next to Fonte da Pipa”, and on “cleaning the parking lot in Largo da Boca de Vento, in front of Casa da Cerca, and the entire Rua do Ginjal”.

It is recalled that, in May, Sofia Noronha, from Sagesse Productions, confirmed to the Lusa agency that filming of the latest film in the series was planned. Furious speed in the North, Center and Lisbon regions.

The filming, which will take place “for a few good weeks”, involves several municipalities and counts on the presence in Portugal of a team of 600 to 700 people, including Portuguese and foreign professionals.

Directed by Frenchman Louis Leterrier, Fast X The cast includes Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriguez and the Portuguese Daniela Melchior.

With a budget of 284 million euros, the tenth chapter of the saga is scheduled to premiere on May 19, 2023 in the United States.

