‘Furious Speed’ helicopter filmed performing maneuvers in Lamego

NoIn a video filmed on Saturday, it is possible to see a yellow helicopter that is being used in the recordings of the film ‘Fast X’, the tenth of the ‘Furious Speed’ saga, carrying out maneuvers considered risky, in the municipality of Lamego, district of Viseu.

In the images, recorded by another aerial means, the vehicle can be seen crossing the mountains through a narrow passage in the village of Valdigem.

It is recalled that the A24, in the districts of Vila Real and Viseu, has been the stage since June for work related to the filming of some scenes of the Hollywood production.

‘Furious Speed’ is starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriguez and Portuguese Daniela Melchior, among others, with a screenplay by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau.

For this last film, which is scheduled for release in May 2023, in cinemas in the United States of America, the shooting takes place in the United Kingdom, Italy and Portugal. In our country, recordings have been made in the North, Center and Lisbon.

