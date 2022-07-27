Google and Amazon deliver home videos to police without warrants

Google and Amazon are delivering to the police home camera pictures without warrant, court order, and sometimes without user consent. The videos are being delivered for requests considered “urgent” by public security agents.

The information in the case of Google was released by the CNET yesterday (26). The site revealed that while US law does not require companies to provide information, the company has made an exception in its privacy policy.

“If we reasonably believe that we can prevent someone from dying or suffering serious physical harm, we may provide information to a government agency – for example, in the case of bomb threats, school shootings, kidnappings, suicide prevention and missing persons cases,” is written in an excerpt from the Mountain View giant’s Terms of Service.

That is, if the US police consider a certain situation as an emergency and ask Google, the recordings of the Nest electronic doorbell can be sent.

In reply to CNET, a spokesperson for the Nest brand said that Google at least tries to notify its users when it gives the data to the police. Despite this, the representative himself confessed that in some emergency cases the notification may not reach the user.

The Amazon case

The information that Google is providing videos to police officers comes after the revelation that Amazon was already doing so. Almost two weeks ago, the site The Verge released an article showing that recordings made by Ring devices could already be sent to police authorities.

Brian Huseman, vice president of public policy at Amazon, confessed to the fact and explained that in 2022, security videos were already delivered on 11 occasions to the United States police.

“In each case, Ring called for a good faith determination that there really was an imminent danger of death or serious physical injury to the person who required prompt disclosure of information,” he argued.

Despite the confession, the retail giant did not explain in more detail if at least it informed users that the videos are being delivered.

Other companies deny

Contrary to Google and Amazon, companies like Arlo, Apple, Wyze and Eufy went public to inform that they did not make an exception and, because of that, they do not deliver home recordings to authorities.

“If a situation is urgent enough for law enforcement to request a warrantless search of property that has an Arlo, then that situation must also be urgent enough for law enforcement or a prosecutor to request an immediate hearing from a judge to the issuance of a warrant to serve immediately,” Arlo said in a statement.