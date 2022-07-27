Gremio draws with Chape in game with sole on the neck and expulsion

There was no goal in Chapecoense and Grêmio, today (26), for the 21st round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, and the closed score is the result of a game with few chances, poor performance. The match, in Chapecó, was marked by the expulsion of Bitello, still in the first half. The Grêmio midfielder hit Perotti in the neck and received a straight red card after the ugly move.

The 0-0 draw makes Grêmio reach 37 points, while Chape has 23.

For Grêmio, the result is bad. The gaucho team can be overtaken by Vasco and Bahia in the sequence of the round. The score also maintains the Grêmio pattern in Serie B: problematic as a visitor, with only one victory in 11 matches.

In the next round, Grêmio visits Guarani, and Chapecoense goes to Rio de Janeiro to play against Vasco.

Who did well: Gabriel Grando

Goalkeeper made a save, in the 49th minute of the second half, and guaranteed a draw to Grêmio after pressure from Chape in the final stage

Who was bad: Bitello

Grêmio shirt 39 gave Perotti a totally disproportionate entry. He knows it himself, so much so that when he fell on the lawn after the throw, he already apologized.

Nine minutes entitled to everything

At 23, Ferreira collapsed on the pitch due to thigh discomfort and opened the period that changed the whole game. Six minutes later, Bitello entered with the sole of his boot on Perotti’s neck and received a straight red. At 32, Lucas Leiva replaced Campaz to rebuild the defense.

Guild scares twice

There were two versions of the same Grêmio in Chapecó. With 11 against 11, Roger’s team struggled to be creative. Campaz, on a counterattack against three, had the best chance in the first half. In the final stage, Diego Souza tried a cavadinha on the departure of Saulo and starred in the second and last throw of Grêmio’s danger in the duel.

Chape prevails in the second half

The advantage of one more player only appeared after the break. The home team spent a good part of the second half pressing Grêmio, especially on the right side. To materialize the scenario, the numbers: in the initial stage, Chapecoense completed four times. On the way back from the locker room, more than 10.

DATASHEET:

CHAPECOENSE 0 x 0 GRÊMIO

Competition: Brazilian Serie B – 21st round

Date it’s time: 26/07/2022 (Tuesday), at 18:30 (Brasilia time)

Place: Arena Condá, in Chapecó (SC)

Referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Junior (PR)

Auxiliaries: João Fabio Brischiliari (PR) and Márcia Bezerra Caetano (RO)

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sa (RJ)

Yellow cards: Lucas Leiva, Nicolas (GRE)

Red card: Bitello (GRE)

CHAPECOENSE: Saul; Ronei, Léo, Victor Ramos and Fernando (Kevin); Mailton (Claudinho), Matheus Bianqui, Luizinho (Alisson Farias), Felipe Ferreira (Lima) and Chrystian (Jonathan); Perotti. Technician: Marcelo Cabo

BOARD: Gabriel Grando; Rodrigo Ferreira, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Nicolas; Villasanti (Thiago Santos), Bitello, Gabriel Teixeira (Janderson), Campaz (Lucas Leiva) Ferreira (Guilherme); Diego Souza (Elias Manoel). Technician: Roger Machado