Group breaks into cult and steals $1 million worth of jewelry from famous pastor (video)

Police said they received a report that three robbers came to the Leaders of Tomorrow church in New York with firearms.

247 – New York (USA) pastor Lamor Miller-Whitehead, 44, claimed to have been robbed of more than US$1 million (about R$ 5.37 million) by gunmen who invaded a church service. Police said they received a report that three assailants came to Leaders of Tomorrow church on Sunday with firearms, and took jewelry and other valuables that belonged to the pastor and his wife.

According to footage from a video that was being broadcast live, Whitehead was seen falling to the ground and repeatedly saying, “Alright, alright”, before a man wearing a black mask and holding a gun was seen on the recording.

The pastor gave his jewelry to the criminal.

US Pastor, Congregation Robbed During Church Service An American pastor, Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead and members of his congregation were robbed of about $400K in jewelery during a live-streamed church service on Sunday.

