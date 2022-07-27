Happy birthday, Harry Potter! Check out facts about the movies

When Harry turns eleven, he discovers that he is a wizard and is sent to Hogwarts, where he meets his inseparable friends, Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), with whom he goes on incredible adventures that test his strength and powers.

This film was the beginning of what would become one of the biggest franchises in the film industry. With a huge box office success in his first film, it was followed by “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”, “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”, “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”, “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix”, “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1” and finally, in 2011, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2”.

HBO Max is the only place where you can find the complete Harry Potter saga. Produced by Warner Bros. Pictures. There are eight feature films, released over a period of 10 years and directed by Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates.

Shared birthdays: JK Rowling chose to bring Harry to life on the same day as his birthday. She was also born on July 31, but in 1965.

Waiting and inventing: The idea to write this incredible story came while Rowling was waiting for a late train in Manchester on her way to London.

The requirement to act in the movies: The producers and Rowling only looked for British actors for the characters, as a way of respecting every detail of the books.

Edinburgh, the inspiration for Hogwarts: Walking around Edinburgh, some corners might look familiar. Many places in the Scottish city served as inspiration for the books. You can even visit the cafes where history was written, such as The Elephant House, also called “Birthplace of Harry Potter”.

Dumbledore’s granddaughter: Richard Harris, the actor who played Dumbledore in the first two films, said he accepted the role only because his granddaughter promised never to speak to him again if he didn’t.

Reality and fiction: Alfonso Cuarón, the director of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, asked Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint to write about their characters from their point of view. They all responded in the same way their characters would: Daniel (Harry) wrote one page, Emma (Hermione) wrote ten pages, and Rupert (Ron) delivered nothing, saying, “I didn’t do mine, because I didn’t think Ron would.”

real surprise: In Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Daniel (Harry), Emma (Hermione) and Rupert (Ron) got to know the great dining room of Hogwarts at the same time as their characters. It wasn’t a coincidence, but a real surprise for them.

Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if you only remember to turn on the light.” – Dumbledore

