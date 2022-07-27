HarmonyOS 3.0 released by Huawei with more integrations, speed and AI news

Huawei’s CEO had already published a teaser about HarmonyOS 3.0 and today the new version of the system is finally being released with many new features such as integrations between devices, more speed when using applications and interface customization.

Starting with the performance improvements, HarmonyOS 3.0 launches apps 7% faster, 18% more fluidly, and 14% faster when operating apps compared to HarmonyOS 2 on the Huawei P50 Pro. Huawei even compared the speed of the new system with that of One UI 4 on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, saying that HarmonyOS 3.0 on the Huawei Mate 30 Pro released 3 years ago can perform application operations 4.9% faster, has response rates 5.7% faster and is still able to copy files 4.2% faster than Samsung’s current flagship.

The new version of the system even has new customizable smart folder formats for the home screen and a smart desktop mode to integrate other devices such as screens and computers. HarmonyOS 3.0 even has a new permissions manager that blocks unauthorized access to personal data, files and credentials on the device, isolating potentially dangerous apps or apps that try to access sensitive data.

The system also brings enhanced connectivity between devices, allowing computers, smart displays, home appliances and accessories to be more easily connected through a device hub. The exchange between them is done automatically according to use. The system also supports AI-generated subtitles, image recognition, travel assistant and connecting to more than one accessory at the same time, allowing you to stream a song to more than one speaker or headphone, for example. This will allow you to turn multiple speakers into a powerful system with a TV with this system.

A final new feature introduced today for HarmonyOS 3.0 are new avatars called “self-made image”, which create a full-body version of the user, which can be used in stickers in instant messaging apps, photo collages and much more. .

















HarmonyOS 3.0 Beta

Finally, Huawei is also opening the HarmonyOS 3.0 beta program, which will be available for 14 devices at this first moment. Check the list of participants. It is worth mentioning that the beta version is only supported by devices in China. To register for the tests, simply access the My Huawei app and access the HarmonyOS 3.0 Early Access option. The stable version of HarmonyOS 3.0 is only initially available for Chinese devices, a global version is expected to be released in the coming months.

