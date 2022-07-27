Harry Potter actress was once engaged to Vecna ​​from Stranger Things

Season 4 of Stranger Things, released by Netflix in 2022, brought shocking plot twists to Eleven and her friends. One of the most important news was the introduction of the Vecna ​​monster. Many fans don’t know, but the villain’s interpreter was once engaged to a popular actress from the Harry Potter saga.

Stranger Things, it is worth remembering, has already been renewed for the 5th (and final) season. The next episodes do not yet have a premiere date, but they promise to offer a bombastic conclusion to the series’ plot.

The fourth year of Stranger Things ends with an apocalyptic scenario. In addition to bringing the deaths of beloved characters, the episodes offer important clues to the series’ conclusion – from Vecna’s plan to the villain’s connection to Will.

While the 5th season doesn’t premiere, we explain below everything you need to know about the Vecna ​​actor’s relationship with an unforgettable member of the Harry Potter cast; check out.

Vecna ​​from Stranger Things almost married Ginny from Harry Potter

Stranger Things season 4 confirms that the Vecna ​​monster is actually Henry Creel – the first test subject of Dr. Brenner.

The character is played by British actor Jamie Campbell Bower, known for performances in films such as The Mortal Instruments and the Harry Potter saga.

It was while filming Harry Potter that the actor met Bonnie Wright, the interpreter of Ginny Weasley.

The actors became close while filming Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, released in 2010.

After several rumors, Jamie Campbell Bower and Bonnie Wright took on the relationship at the BAFTA awards, one of the most important in British cinema.

“We are dating. We’ve been together for a few months now, and it’s been great,” commented Bonnie Wright.

The lovebirds announced their engagement on April 10, 2011. In an interview with a British tabloid, Bower revealed his expectations for the wedding.

“We are engaged! We’re already planning the wedding, but I won’t say when or where it will take place.”

According to an American magazine, Jamie Campbell Bower and Bonnie Wright broke up with their fiance and ended their relationship a year later in mid-July 2012.

“They’ve already broken up. It was a friendly breakup, but the situation was already complicated”, commented a source connected to the couple.

As for the reason for the breakup, both Jamie Campbell Bower and Bonnie Wright preferred to keep the mystery.

In addition, Harry Potter’s Ginny was not the only famous girlfriend of Vecna’s interpreter in Stranger Things.

Jamie Campbell has been in relationships with actresses like Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) and models like Matilda Lowther, Zina Charkoplia and Zoe Graham.

You can check out all seasons of Stranger Things on Netflix. The Harry Potter movies, meanwhile, are on HBO Max.