Hercules actor breaks the silence: ‘it was three fun seconds’

It is no longer a secret to anyone that the actor Brett Goldstein made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), as Hercules, in one of the post-credits scenes of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Now, director Taika Waititi has revealed that the decision to cast the actor (best known as Ted Lasso) it was from the boss himself Kevin Feige.

“I don’t have much to say [sobre o personagem]why this was all Kevin’s decision,” Waititi told Entertainment Tonight.

“Kevin was like, ‘Hercules? How about we ask Brett?’ Kevin doesn’t usually reveal his secrets. I didn’t want to be like, ‘Where are you going with this character?’ explained the filmmaker.

waititi yet returned to the subject in another interview, this time with Uproxx. “Kevin was very keen for him to take it, and yes, Brett is amazing. I’m curious to see where this goes.” commented.

It is not today that the president from Marvel Studios is credited for your brilliant ideas. A great example of this was the hiring of John Krasinski as a variant of Mister Fantasticin Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Himself Hercules actor has also broken his silence about the premiere and does not know what to expect of the new character. “I do not know anything. All I know is what I did that day and that’s it. It might just be that. It was three fun seconds,” he told Variety.

Hercules debuted in Thor: Love and Thunder

To the general happiness of Marvel fans, the god of thunder won a fourth movie.

Entitled Thor: Love and Thunderthe film was expected to close Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – which did not happen exactly.

The plot also had some very unexpected events, the biggest being the Natalie Portman returns as Jane FosterBut not only that.

The film also focused on first LGBT hero from Marvel in the movies, who is actually already a well-known character: Valkyrie is now King of Asgard.

Jane Foster, on the other hand, is not only back in the films of the God of thunderbut also returns as itself: she becomes the Mighty Thorjust like in the comics.

for the direction, Taika Waititi from Thor: Ragnarokis back.

From the cast, not just Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. Other names are that of Christian Bale (who plays the villain Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods) and Russell Crowe (who lives Zeus).

The first trailer released also already confirmed the Guardians of the Galaxy appearance.

Thor: Love and Thunder premiered on July 7, 2022, in theaters in Brazil.

Read the official synopsis:

The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced – a quest for inner peace, but his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjölnir, revealing herself to be the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

