High School Musical: Creator Wants Olivia Rodrigo Return

The third season of High School Musical: The Series: The Musical premiered this Wednesday (27) on Disney+, and despite creator Tim Federle saying that this wave of episodes marks Olivia Rodrigo’s departure, it seems he’s changed his ways. idea. According to the producer, the Disney+ attraction is still starting to plan the fourth year scripts and the return of the character Nini is not ruled out.

“It’s still too early in the writers’ room for me to give you a definitive answer. I will never say ‘no’ to Olivia Rodrigo, and I would never use the word ‘last’ because I hope the series lasts many, many years and that we have a moment. [igual ao de Grey’s Anatomy] with Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo on the beach 17 seasons from now,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“But I think it’s safe to say that, for now, we have so many actors that we love that are available, so we don’t have any immediate plans for Nini to be a big part of the show. But the world has many ways to surprise me, so I never say ‘never,’” continued Tim Federle.

The creator also said that High School Musical would be a completely different series if Olivia Rodrigo’s career hadn’t taken off so explosively. “In season one, we did a totally different show, but that’s okay. Because it’s a show about the power of music and how it can change your life and the world. And that happened to Olivia! If the worst thing that happened to me was that the star of my show became a pop star, then it’s a very good bad thing!”