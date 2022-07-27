How to release the R$ 1,500 cashback from Shopee on Nubank?

Nubank and Shopee have a promotion that releases up to R$ 1500 in cashback, see how it works and how to participate

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Meet the platform that is reinventing lending

The online sales company Shopee conquered Brazil and is getting bigger every day. Knowing this, the digital bank Nubank decided to team up with it to create a cashback promotion of up to BRL 50 for purchases with the card on the platform.

The promotion has a limited time, so those interested in taking advantage of it will have to access the Nubank app first to activate it.

How to activate cashback

The promotion can be activated in a very simple way. See the step by step:

Enter the Nubank app, available for Android and iOS; Tap on the option “mall”, found on the right of the screen; Scroll down until you find the option “Shopee offer“; Read all the information and press “Activate cashback and go to the store“; Once that’s done, your money back will be activated, just make the purchase!

It is worth remembering that it is not necessary to make the purchase with the Nubank card to get the cashback, the purchase can be made with the payment method you prefer and your money will still return.

The cashback amount will change according to the value of your purchases, that is, the more expensive the product, the greater the amount received back. The cheaper, the smaller.

Will working hours be reduced in Brazil?

The amount will enter directly into the Nubank account and can be transferred within 90 days after the purchase is made. It can be used for paying bills, shopping and even investing in stocks with Nu Investimentos.

The highest cashback amount is BRL 50 per purchase. Therefore, the customer can accumulate up to R$ 1,500 per month, depending on the value and number of purchases. it is necessary to wait at least an hour from one purchase to the next.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So, follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Instagram, and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Renato P Castilho / Shutterstock.com